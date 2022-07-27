Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
What it was like to bring Black Adam to life, according to Dwayne Johnson

What it was like to bring Black Adam to life, according to Dwayne Johnson

Articles
Advertisement
What it was like to bring Black Adam to life, according to Dwayne Johnson

What it was like to bring Black Adam to life, according to Dwayne Johnson

Advertisement
  • Shazam and Black Adam have received a lot of hype from Warner Bros. at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Fury of the Gods.
  • Warner Bros. unveiled a tonne of exciting material for their upcoming films Shazam and Black Adam at the event. wrath of the gods
  • The cast and directors shared their enthusiasm for the new trailers and their hard work with the audience on the panel.
Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson spoke with BuzzFeed after the memorable panel about his experience filming Black Adam and the anticipation surrounding the release of the first trailer at Comic-Con 2022.

Also Read

Dwayne Johnson plays titular role in Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson plays titular role in Black Adam

Some fans were hoping to see Henry Cavill as Superman and Zachary...

Dwayne said he owes a lot to director Jaume Collet-Serra, who he also collaborated with on Jungle Cruise, for helping him through the laborious “10-year” process of bringing the character of Black Adam to the big screen.

After they watched Black Adam in its entirety for the first time a few days ago, Dwayne continued to praise Jaume’s “vision” for the movie and said it was incredible to see his dedication to the project bear fruit.

Additionally, Dwayne talked about how wonderful it was to work with the cast, which also included Pierce Brosnan, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge.

“I’m so proud of this cast,” Dwayne told BuzzFeed. “They all came to the table wanting to create a great movie.”

Advertisement

I had been to Comic-Con before, many times in the past, but nothing compared to what I just felt, Dwayne said of the experience of watching the footage at Comic-Con 2022.

Also Read

Dwayne Johnson cut ties with Logan Paul’s friendship
Dwayne Johnson cut ties with Logan Paul’s friendship

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been a hero to Logan Paul. The...

Dwayne entered the room in his full Black Adam costume prior to the sneak peek for Black Adam being shown to the audience in Hall H, which added to the significance of the occasion.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Princess Eugenie's son resemble to Harry and Meghan's kids, amazed fans
Princess Eugenie's son resemble to Harry and Meghan's kids, amazed fans
TXT’s Soobin talks about longtime promise to his old teacher
TXT’s Soobin talks about longtime promise to his old teacher
Jennifer Aniston declares that season 3 filming of The Morning Show has officially wrapped
Jennifer Aniston declares that season 3 filming of The Morning Show has officially wrapped
Pan Nalin shares the BTS of Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun
Pan Nalin shares the BTS of Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun
Prince Harry has 'nothing to offer' in America: Experts
Prince Harry has 'nothing to offer' in America: Experts
Kelly Clarkson honors Dallas Cowboys at NFL
Kelly Clarkson honors Dallas Cowboys at NFL
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story