What it was like to bring Black Adam to life, according to Dwayne Johnson

Shazam and Black Adam have received a lot of hype from Warner Bros. at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Fury of the Gods.

Warner Bros. unveiled a tonne of exciting material for their upcoming films Shazam and Black Adam at the event. wrath of the gods

The cast and directors shared their enthusiasm for the new trailers and their hard work with the audience on the panel.

Dwayne Johnson spoke with BuzzFeed after the memorable panel about his experience filming Black Adam and the anticipation surrounding the release of the first trailer at Comic-Con 2022.

Dwayne said he owes a lot to director Jaume Collet-Serra, who he also collaborated with on Jungle Cruise, for helping him through the laborious “10-year” process of bringing the character of Black Adam to the big screen.

After they watched Black Adam in its entirety for the first time a few days ago, Dwayne continued to praise Jaume’s “vision” for the movie and said it was incredible to see his dedication to the project bear fruit.

Additionally, Dwayne talked about how wonderful it was to work with the cast, which also included Pierce Brosnan, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge.

“I’m so proud of this cast,” Dwayne told BuzzFeed. “They all came to the table wanting to create a great movie.”

I had been to Comic-Con before, many times in the past, but nothing compared to what I just felt, Dwayne said of the experience of watching the footage at Comic-Con 2022.

Dwayne entered the room in his full Black Adam costume prior to the sneak peek for Black Adam being shown to the audience in Hall H, which added to the significance of the occasion.