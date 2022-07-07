Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian facing backlash after 2003 photo resurfaced

Khloe Kardashian facing backlash after 2003 photo resurfaced

Articles
Khloe Kardashian facing backlash after 2003 photo resurfaced

Khloe Kardashian facing backlash after 2003 photo resurfaced

  • Khloe Kardashian faced backlash after a 2003 photo was resurfaced
  • The image was posted earlier this week on the Reddit subpage r/KUWTKsnark with the caption, “Let’s never forget *this* happened.”
  • A 19-year-old Khloe was photographed at Avalon Nightclub in Hollywood wearing a baggy light blue suit with a white tank top, gold chains, and a white hat.
Khloe Kardashian is under fire for a resurfaced 2003 photo in which she is dressed as a pimp and holds leashes around the necks of four women.

The image was posted earlier this week on the Reddit subpage r/KUWTKsnark with the caption, “Let’s never forget *this* happened.”

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo

 

A 19-year-old Khloe was photographed at Avalon Nightclub in Hollywood wearing a baggy light blue suit with a white tank top, gold chains, and a white hat.

According to The Independent, the other women in the photo are actor Meagan Good, her sister La’Myia Good, and twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq, who are dressed in white corsets.

One user commented under the controversial photo, “Does anyone legit know why she did this? I can’t handle it,” while another added: “Seriously every time I see this pic I’m like, who thought this was a good idea?!!! Just whyyyy.”

“I didn’t even see that at first. I just thought it was a bad photo of her because she looks so different. She had black women on leashes?” a comment read.

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo

“The reality that five women collectively thought this was a good idea, not one of them said maybe we should rethink this,” one user wrote to which another person responded, “This is the part I [don’t] get.”

“Asking to walk [your] friend like a dog is one thing, but then four [people] being ok with being walked like a dog??? how??” the comment added.

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo
One of the ladies in the photo, Good, had reacted to the image back in 2009 when she wrote on Instagram, “That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb…and clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh.”

“Welp, mistakes were made,” the actor added.

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo
