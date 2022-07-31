London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s huge collections.

Two highly awaited films from the Pakistani industry received a resounding reception at the movie theatres.

Movies achieved good profit.

London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s collections. Two highly awaited films from the Pakistani industry received a resounding reception at the movie theatres on Eid-ul-Azha.

Two significant movies, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and London Nahi Jaunga hit the silver screen. The collections for London Nahi Jaunga’s premiere of the movies were astounding:

7 total days (26.6 crores official, 24 crores sources)

Ten days overall (35.21 crores official, 32 crores sources)

totalling 14 days (40.1 crores official, 40 crores sources)

totalling 20 days (47.2 crores official, 44.1crores)

London Nahi Jaungaa has been running smoothly for more than three weeks on the foreign market. The movie has even given Bollywood’s big-budget flick Shamshera fierce competition.

Shamshera’s first-weekend revenue at the international box office was underwhelming despite being a Yash Raj production and a Ranbir Kapoor movie.

Comscore data shows that London Nahi Jaunga made more money during its third weekend of release in the UK and Ireland than Shamshera did during its first weekend.

LNJ’s total take was 46,710 Great Britain pounds, or roughly 1 crore 28 lacs Pakistani rupees, whereas Shamshera’s was 43,688 GBP, or roughly 1 crore 20 lac rupees.

Nevertheless, LNJ is only shown on 35 screens whereas Shamshera is showing on 62.

The Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad box office results are dizzying. While the movie’s producers estimate that the total revenue to date is roughly 37 crore, industry experts are citing far lower amounts.

Nevertheless, this Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan-starring movie is a hit.

The collections of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad:

7 total days (20 crores official)

ten days overall (28 crores official)

totaling 14 days (37 crores official)

