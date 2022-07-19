Madonna sizzles in her latest selfie as she dons risque lace corset

Madonna steps out for dinner in black lace top and shorts tights
Madonna spotted with photographer Ricardo Gomes in New York. The singer recently...
Madonna was practically unrecognizable in her recent viral video which she shared with her 18.4 million followers. In the video, she is seen donning an extremely low-cut black lace corset with too much filter on her face.
She looked to be dancing to her song Hung Up while wearing a TikTok filter that distorts her face.
In the caption she wrote, “It’s hot in my room! #finallyenoughlove #hungup,” followed by fire emojis.
Her fans are not happy with the change they comment begging her to ditch the filters.
One fan wrote: “I love you 80s ans 90s Madonna. But move on, evolve, it’s sad seeing you try to keep up with the old gen.
