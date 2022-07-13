Advertisement
Madonna steps out for dinner in black lace top and shorts tights

Articles
Madonna steps out for dinner in black lace top and shorts tights

  • Madonna spotted with photographer Ricardo Gomes in New York.
  • The singer recently ended her relationship with backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams.
  • She looked stunning while flaunting her excellent fitness in stylish attire.
Madonna got captured with her friend and photographer Ricardo Gomes as she came out on Wednesday for dinner in New York and left her fans in awe.

The pop singer dined at New York City’s fabled restaurant Carbone.

The 63-years-old wowed in a black lace top and flaunted her toned legs in a pair of shorts and black fishnet stockings.

The vocalist recently ended her relationship with backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

As they left the upscale Italian restaurant, the couple seemed to be in a good mood.

The stunning blonde looked stunning while flaunting her excellent fitness in stylish attire. The singer added a black blazer to the ensemble and wore a pair of black military boots.

The Pop Queen covered her eyes with a large pair of sunglasses. She enhanced her appearance with a scattering of silver jewelry and numerous chains.

Have a look:

Madonna shared kisses with Tokischa at NYC Pride
Madonna shared kisses with Tokischa at NYC Pride

Madonna celebrated New York Pride on June 23 at Terminal 5. She...

