  Mark Viane on announcing the Internaional distribution of Laal Singh Chaddha
  • The makers of Forrest Gump, announced the distribution of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in the worldwide market. 
  • The film is all set to be released on 11th August 2022 and is the remake of Tom Hanks classic ‘Forrest Gump’.
  • The latest song from the film, ‘Tur Kalleyan’ is garnering love from all around the world.
The makers of Forrest Gump, announced the distribution of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in the worldwide market. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is one of the highly anticipated films of 2022.

Like the original great Forrest Gump, this film is filled of heart and optimism and widely relevant themes,” stated Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide.

Mark said, “We’re excited to join with V18 and Aamir Khan to offer Laal Singh Chaddah to viewers worldwide. We can’t wait for fans throughout the world to see this rendition of Forrest Gump.

The latest released song from Laal Singh Chaddha, ‘Tur Kalleyan’ is garnering love from all around the world. Due to its encouraging vibe and motivating lyrics, the audience around the globe is appreciating the song. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the remake of Tom Hanks starrer ‘Forrest Gump’.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film is all set to be released on 11th August.

 

 

Next Story