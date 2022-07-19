Maybe mistake brings Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri to restaurant

Advertisement
Edition: English
  Maybe mistake brings Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri to the restaurant
  • White and Edebiri are wrapping up a photo session.
  • The Bear has grown so well-liked that watching it now is like taking Nicole Kidman to an AMC theatre or Steph Curry to a basketball game.
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri’s idea of going to a restaurant was maybe a bad idea. They’re the stars of The Bear, a razor-sharp, darkly humorous new series from FX on Hulu about burned-out cooks who live the tough life in the kitchen.

The location, Via Carota in Manhattan’s West Village, is near where White and Edebiri are wrapping up a photo session, but it’s also well-known enough to have inspired a whole segment of food-related TikTok videos and be considered New York’s most ideal restaurant.

However, The Bear has grown so well-liked that watching it now is like taking Nicole Kidman to an AMC theatre or Steph Curry to a basketball game. There will be a notice!

Before White and Edebiri even enter the door, someone stops them. To be fair, White resembles his persona quite a bit. He has a few tattoos on his arms, a clean white shirt on top of his curly hair, and a torn Mets caps. The only thing he’s lacking is a blue apron. Edebiri has a big blowout and a billowing white dress on.

They had a brief conversation with the fan before approaching the table and getting ready to order lunch. Then another person spots White, makes eye contact with him, and puts their palm over their heart. They partly mumble, “Sorry. “Big fan,” White expresses gratitude to them.

He then resumes looking through the menu and cheerfully makes some crowd-pleasing suggestions. He remarks, “The tagliatelle looks good.” “I cherish cacio. Are artichokes your thing, dudes? He gestures toward the sharp Verdicchio glass I had already ordered.

He inquires, “What do you have there?” Is it pleasant? (It’s lovely.) For the meal, Edebiri recommends broccolini; White responds with grilled artichokes. If there is skin contact wine on the menu, Edebiri wonders.

She explains to me, “I have a hard time with red wine because it gives me headaches. “I have feelings,” She tastes two different rosés that the server has recommended and chooses the redder of the two. I query why. I don’t know,” she quips. She then leans forward, pretending to be a sommelier.

The barrel it was matured in is tasteable. The server comes back. Edebiri places a tagliatelle order. White places an order for grilled artichokes, broccolini, verdicchio, and a plate of cacio. We succeeded, he declares triumphantly. Sure, chef.

