Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri look glamorous as they spotted

Mika Singh and Akansha Puri, are officially together after the latter earned the title of Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’.

On Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, a reality television programme. Twelve ladies competed against one another for the right to marry Mika Singh in Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti.

Mika Singh picked Akanksha Puri over Prantika Das and Neet Mahal to be his bride. Due to the intriguing concept of the show, it eventually managed to draw in a sizable audience. Past “Swayamvar” performances have always been successful at capturing the attention of a sizable portion of the crowd.

Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri were spotted together in the city for the first time following the debut of the programme. Before entering a building’s grounds, the pair took pictures.

Mika Singh looked fantastic in a black suit and matching pants. In her gorgeous pink minidress, Akanksha looked stunning. They had a hot chemistry together.

A source told, “While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her”.

Akanksha and Mika have been close friends for a very long time. They both claimed to have known one another for more than ten years, according to Akanksha, who gained renown as Parvati in the television series Vighnaharta Ganesha.

A picture of the two of them earlier went viral. Mika and Akanksha are rumoured to be planning a wedding at the time. The two, however, denied the reports, claiming it was simply a puja. We send our best wishes to the soon-to-be bride and groom for their future.