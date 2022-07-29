Mrunal Thakur exuded dreamy vibes dressed in lime green printed saree

Bollywood stars like Ms. Mrunal Thakur, an actress, like to wear sarees to formal events.

Mrunal Thakur has a sense of style that is very lively, friendly, and flexible.

She is wearing a saree by Anita Dongre that is lime green in colour.

Advertisement

A saree has a charm that can’t be beat. Maybe that’s why so many people love it. Bollywood stars like Ms. Mrunal Thakur, an actress, like to wear sarees to formal events.

Mrunal Thakur has a sense of style that is very lively, friendly, and flexible. When she tries out new shapes, styles, and cuts, the actress usually makes a strong statement. Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna are doing everything they can to get the word out about their upcoming Telugu drama Sita Ramam, which people can’t wait to see.

Mrunal Thakur also has great style, and her latest saree outfit will give you ideas for your next big event. She is wearing a saree by Anita Dongre that is lime green in colour. The delicate drapes of the saree are decorated with traditional flower patterns. This gives it a sophisticated and laid-back look. She wore a saree that cost Rs. 16,900 and a blouse with a deep V-neck.

Instead of a necklace, Mrunal wore a pair of dramatic drop earrings. Her makeup was on point, with a perfect base, a little blush, a dewy shine, and bare lips. Her red-painted nails and bare eyes made her look even more stylish. The beautiful diva’s hair was open and curled in a casual way. We love how classy and understated she kept her look, and we’re in love with the simple outfit she wore to promote herself.

Aside from Sita Ramam, Mrunal will next be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan with Huma Qureshi. She also has Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and Gumrah with Aditya Roy Kapoor in the works.

Also Read Birthday boy Dulquer Salmaan wished by Mrunal Thakur Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress. Today is Dulquer Salmaan's 36th birthday....