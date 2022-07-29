Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mrunal Thakur exuded dreamy vibes dressed in lime green printed saree
Mrunal Thakur exuded dreamy vibes dressed in lime green printed saree

Mrunal Thakur exuded dreamy vibes dressed in lime green printed saree

Articles
Advertisement
Mrunal Thakur exuded dreamy vibes dressed in lime green printed saree

Mrunal Thakur exuded dreamy vibes dressed in lime green printed saree

Advertisement
  • Bollywood stars like Ms. Mrunal Thakur, an actress, like to wear sarees to formal events.
  • Mrunal Thakur has a sense of style that is very lively, friendly, and flexible.
  • She is wearing a saree by Anita Dongre that is lime green in colour.
Advertisement

A saree has a charm that can’t be beat. Maybe that’s why so many people love it. Bollywood stars like Ms. Mrunal Thakur, an actress, like to wear sarees to formal events.

Mrunal Thakur has a sense of style that is very lively, friendly, and flexible. When she tries out new shapes, styles, and cuts, the actress usually makes a strong statement. Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna are doing everything they can to get the word out about their upcoming Telugu drama Sita Ramam, which people can’t wait to see.

Mrunal Thakur also has great style, and her latest saree outfit will give you ideas for your next big event. She is wearing a saree by Anita Dongre that is lime green in colour. The delicate drapes of the saree are decorated with traditional flower patterns. This gives it a sophisticated and laid-back look. She wore a saree that cost Rs. 16,900 and a blouse with a deep V-neck.

Instead of a necklace, Mrunal wore a pair of dramatic drop earrings. Her makeup was on point, with a perfect base, a little blush, a dewy shine, and bare lips. Her red-painted nails and bare eyes made her look even more stylish. The beautiful diva’s hair was open and curled in a casual way. We love how classy and understated she kept her look, and we’re in love with the simple outfit she wore to promote herself.

Aside from Sita Ramam, Mrunal will next be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan with Huma Qureshi. She also has Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and Gumrah with Aditya Roy Kapoor in the works.

Also Read

Birthday boy Dulquer Salmaan wished by Mrunal Thakur
Birthday boy Dulquer Salmaan wished by Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress. Today is Dulquer Salmaan's 36th birthday....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Idris Elba is opening up about why he doesn't refer to himself as a
Idris Elba is opening up about why he doesn't refer to himself as a "Black actor"
Marla Gibbs recalls using tough love on Regina King on the
Marla Gibbs recalls using tough love on Regina King on the "227" set
Meghan Markle as 'working royal' opposed by King Charles
Meghan Markle as 'working royal' opposed by King Charles
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have re-teamed for a sports drama
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have re-teamed for a sports drama
Prince Harry 'loss list of promises' for King's Coronation
Prince Harry 'loss list of promises' for King's Coronation
Prince Harry's visit at King's coronation may raise questions about his role
Prince Harry's visit at King's coronation may raise questions about his role
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story