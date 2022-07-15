Nick Cannon discusses his fairytale romance with ex-wife Mariah Carey

With each child’s birth, Nick Cannon “continues to feel nervous”
Nick Cannon recently wore his heart on his sleeve, addressing his "nervousness"...
The rapper continued,
“I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up. But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”
Reportedly, the I Do crooner and Mariah were married for eight years and shared twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
While speaking about his former wife, Nick mentioned,
"I guess because I am a true romantic, I am a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I am not a timeline dude."
“I will never have a love like I had with Mariah,” he admitted.
Nick and Mariah maintained a polite relationship after their divorce.
He also discussed his ex-three-year wife’s lover, Bryan Tanaka.
“The dude is amazing with my kids and we got family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it,” he remarked.
However, the singer added that Mariah “will always be his fantasy love”.
