‘Persuasion,’ starring Dakota Johnson, fails to please film critics: ‘Torture’

Persuasion, the adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel starring Dakota Johnson, has failed to please film reviewers, who have labelled it a “pain.”

According to The Independent, experts feel that the Fifty Shades of Grey actor has been “woefully miscast” in the Netflix film based on the famous story.

“At no time do you ever get the sensation that anyone has actually read Persuasion,” remarked Clarisse Loughrey, film reviewer for the media source.

“For those with even the slightest affinity for Austen’s work, it’s vaguely mortifying to watch – seeing one of her most beautifully moulded protagonists, a sorrowful vessel hounded by the ghosts of lost love, stripped of her poetry and reduced to an Instagram caption about the pitfalls of millennial dating,” she added.

Leigh Davies of Bustle Magazine tweeted, “The PERSUASION embargo is up, so I can now state that it is the worst Austen adaptation I have ever seen.”

“Absolutely inexcusable. Abolish Netflix. Abolish Dakota Johnson,” she added while giving the film one star.

Wendy Ide of The Guardian called the film “a travesty” while Tim Robey of The Telegraph is of the view that Cracknell’s adaptation “comes with almost a total disregard for its supposed source material”.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail’s Brian Viner called the film “torture” and “truly dreadful.”