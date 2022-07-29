Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Prince Charles arrives in a vintage car at the Commonwealth Games, watch video
Prince Charles arrives in a vintage car at the Commonwealth Games, watch video

Prince Charles arrives in a vintage car at the Commonwealth Games, watch video

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Charles arrives in a vintage car at the Commonwealth Games, watch video

Prince Charles arrives in a vintage car at the Commonwealth Games

Advertisement
  • Prince Charles drives himself Commonwealth Games.
  • The royal heir made quite a debut when he rolled his vintage Aston Martin onto the arena.
  • The opening ceremony of the games this year is being held in the West Midlands of the United Kingdom.
Advertisement

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles always arrive in style!

At the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday night, the royal heir made quite a debut when he rolled his vintage Aston Martin onto the arena. The ride is environmentally friendly because it is run on bioethanol made from wine and cheese waste.

The car was purchased by Prince, a longtime supporter of sustainable living, in 1970, and later converted to run on biofuels utilising ethanol made from wine unfit for human consumption and cheese-making whey. As a result of the gasoline, David Snowdon, the son of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon, supposedly made the following corny jokingly said, “How does Prince Charles drive his Aston Martin? Caerphilly.”

The Aston Martin DB6 automobile made another notable appearance at a royal wedding in 2011 when Prince William, the son of Charles, took his bride Kate Middleton there.

At the Commonwealth Games’ ceremonial opening, which brings together the Commonwealth nations for a multisport competition, Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, were there. The opening ceremony of the games this year, which are being held in the West Midlands of the United Kingdom, had a theme of cars and featured a performance by the region’s pop band Duran Duran.

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth’s secret message revealed by Prince Charles at Commonwealth Games
Queen Elizabeth’s secret message revealed by Prince Charles at Commonwealth Games

Queen Elizabeth's secret message is revealed after a 294-day journey covering 90,000...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting "smaller"  
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story