Prince Charles arrives in a vintage car at the Commonwealth Games

Prince Charles drives himself Commonwealth Games.

The royal heir made quite a debut when he rolled his vintage Aston Martin onto the arena.

The opening ceremony of the games this year is being held in the West Midlands of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles always arrive in style!

At the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday night, the royal heir made quite a debut when he rolled his vintage Aston Martin onto the arena. The ride is environmentally friendly because it is run on bioethanol made from wine and cheese waste.

The car was purchased by Prince, a longtime supporter of sustainable living, in 1970, and later converted to run on biofuels utilising ethanol made from wine unfit for human consumption and cheese-making whey. As a result of the gasoline, David Snowdon, the son of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon, supposedly made the following corny jokingly said, “How does Prince Charles drive his Aston Martin? Caerphilly.”

Still getting better with age… 🚙 The Prince and The Duchess have made their entrance to the Opening Ceremony of @BirminghamCG22 in His Royal Highness’s Aston Martin, which runs on a by-product of wine and cheese. 🧀🍷 pic.twitter.com/bA77MBl3CF Advertisement — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 28, 2022

The Aston Martin DB6 automobile made another notable appearance at a royal wedding in 2011 when Prince William, the son of Charles, took his bride Kate Middleton there.

At the Commonwealth Games’ ceremonial opening, which brings together the Commonwealth nations for a multisport competition, Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, were there. The opening ceremony of the games this year, which are being held in the West Midlands of the United Kingdom, had a theme of cars and featured a performance by the region’s pop band Duran Duran.

Also Read Queen Elizabeth’s secret message revealed by Prince Charles at Commonwealth Games Queen Elizabeth's secret message is revealed after a 294-day journey covering 90,000...