Prince William and Kate to spend summer with their children

Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis are all set to start new schools this summer.

Kate taught William and all of the little ones to sail, so I imagine they'll be practicing.

They have always cherished their “bucket and spade” beach days together.

Prince William and Kate plan to enjoy the summer with their three children before “major changes” for the Cambridge family, a royal expert says.

According to reports, Prince Louis, four, will begin kindergarten along with Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

“I expect that we’ll see them spending time at Norfolk because that’s what they do every year,” Ms. Nicholl told the media.

They have always cherished their "bucket and spade" beach days together and enjoyed sailing excursions.

“Kate taught William and all of the little ones to sail, so I imagine they’ll be practicing.”

“The children can run freely in the huge wide open spaces and they can enjoy picnics with the various friends the Cambridges have down there.”

“So, I think even though their brand new life in Windsor is about to begin, their summer on the coast will provide a sense of normality.”

“They will be experiencing a significant amount of changes in the coming weeks. As well as moving to Windsor, George, Charlotte, and Louis are all set to enroll at brand new schools, which is understandably a daunting concept.”

“I think Kate and Will will view these changes as the start of a brand new adventure and a very exciting time for the family.”

The Cambridges are reportedly moving into the four-bedroom house on the Windsor estate this summer, Ms. Nicholl remarks.

