Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go all out in a new photo session

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go all out in a new photo session

Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go all out in a new photo session

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go all out in a new photo session (Credits: instagram)

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a photo of themselves from the photoshoot.
  • Both were dressed in crimson, navy blue, and white clothes.
  • Earlier in the day, Priyanka celebrated the birthdays of her brother and mother-in-law.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most well-known couples in Hollywood. A new photo of them from a photoshoot has recently emerged on the internet. Nick and Priyanka just made their first joint investment in the famous skiwear Perfect Moment.

Priyanka appeared at ease in the photo, posing close to Nick. Both were dressed in crimson, navy blue, and white clothes. Their chemistry is capturing the attention of admirers everywhere. A fan commented on the photo on Instagram, adding, “She (Priyanka) looks so hot and cute at the same time.” “And I thought the previous pic was hot but this one takes the cake. Honestly the best shoot they had together,” another user commented.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Earlier in the day, Priyanka celebrated the birthdays of her brother Siddharth Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. While she shared a childhood photo of Siddharth, she also shared a more recent photo of her and Nick Jonas’ mother Denise.

Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories for her brother, “Love you Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you.” Siddharth is Priyanka’s younger brother who works as a professional chef. In the following post, the actress, on the other hand, wrote to her mother-in-law, “Happy birthday Milly. Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives.”

Nick and Priyanka, who live in the US, had their first child, Malti Marie, in January 2022. They had announced that their daughter was born through surrogacy, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” On social media, Nick and Priyanka wrote a joint statement.

Next Story