Queen Elizabeth’s September plans have been revealed

It has been revealed that British Queen Elizabeth II will return to Buckingham Palace in September.

According to British media, the queen will return to the palace

Queen will return to continue the process of selecting a new British Prime Minister, which will take place on September 5.

According to the Express UK, Queen Elizabeth will return to the palace from Balmoral for 10 minutes to ensure that the selection of a new Prime Minister is not delayed.

“Conservative grandee Sir Graham Brady indicated the next party leader will be named on Monday, September 5,” writes royal expert Richard Eden for Mail Online.

“However, the Queen is due to be at her Scottish retreat, Balmoral, then.

“It means the Tory leader would have to travel to the Aberdeenshire castle to meet the monarch for the first time and be asked formally to form a Government.

“This meeting, or ‘audience’, is known as ‘kissing hands’.

After the appointment, the new Prime Minister heads straight to 10 Downing Street.

“But it’s more likely that the Queen would be expected to return from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace or Windsor, so the process of entering Downing Street was not delayed.”