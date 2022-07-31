Queen used to see Harry and Meghan “quite frequently”

The reports tell, Queen Elizabeth used to ‘worry’ herself by visiting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at home.

The reports tell, Queen Elizabeth used to ‘worry’ herself by visiting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at home.

According to a royal observer, Queen Elizabeth used to pay a visit to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because she was “worried about how unhappy and disturbed” they were.

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent, said that Queen Elizabeth had visited Frogmore Cottage in an interview with Royal Round Up host Pandora Forsyth. The cause was that she wanted to inquire about Harry and Meghan.

According to Palmer, who spoke to Express, “I do know that the queen was popping in to see them pretty regularly when the Sussex’s were residing at Windsor.”

He continued by claiming that following their May 2018 wedding, the monarch had shown concern about how they were adjusting to royal life.

She was concerned about how sad and uneasy they were, the commentator continued. I was informed that she was visiting them to make sure they were alright at one time.

Forsyth retorted, “And the fact that they moved as well, now she can’t exactly pop in for a cup of tea.” In the summer of 2020, Harry and Meghan bought a nine-bedroom house in Montecito, California. They made the choice to resign as senior royals earlier that year, and the action followed.

Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish vacation residence, Balmoral Castle, may be hosting some visitors from California. Staff have been instructed to expect the complete list of royals, including Harry, Meghan, and their kids Archie and Lilibet, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

The monarch used to visit Frogmore Cottage to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “quite regularly” while they resided in Windsor, and has reportedly invited them to Balmoral Castle.

Princess Eugenie, a distant relative of Harry, most recently resided at Frogmore Cottage along with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their son, August.

