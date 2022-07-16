Rajkummar Rao starrer is gripping but hits the roadblock in the climax

Director Sailesh Kolanu does well to build the ambience of a thriller, by slowly taking the audience into the dark world of twisted characters.

Director tactfully infuses the personal story of the protagonist into the narrative

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra star in HIT: The First Case, which is a remake of a Telugu Film, and for those unaware, even that film suffered from the curse of the climax.

Advertisement

The Hindi Film Industry doesn’t use murder mysteries nearly as much as they could. Even rarer is a well-made murder mystery. HIT: The First Case, which came out this week and stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is a murder mystery that is interesting when it comes to the detective work but falls apart when it comes to the mystery. It’s a remake of a Telugu movie, which, for those who don’t know, also had a bad ending.

Also Read Rajkumar Rao starrer Hit: The First Case released it’s trailer on Friday The teaser for the suspense thriller 'HIT: The First Case,' was released...

Director Sailesh Kolanu does a good job of making the audience feel like they are in a thriller by slowly bringing them into the dark world of twisted characters. He also uses the personal story of his main character in a way that doesn’t take away too much from the movie’s main conflict. But, as was said above, when you see how things turn out, all of the buildup is for nothing. The reasoning is stupid, and it takes away from a story that would otherwise be interesting. In short, what happens is interesting, but it’s not clear how or why it happens. The idea behind HIT: The First Case is great, but the ending of the first movie could have been stronger if it had been changed.

The whole film was filmed during the epidemic, so the photography is stunning. The film’s production is high-quality and genre-appropriate. Some amusing dialogue and wonderful music complement the plot. The movie’s editing is excellent, but the screenplay is terrible. HIT: The First Case isn’t interesting since it lacks a nice finale. The male characters are well-written and have the correct arc, while the females lack depth. The ending would make more sense if the writing were more sophisticated.

Rajkummar Rao does a good job as a cop in terms of acting, especially when he is doing investigations in the movie. But when it comes to the emotional parts, he’s not quite right. Sanya Malhotra does a good job with the part, but the character isn’t written very well. Milind Gunaji does a good job as Inspector Ibrahim, but he, too, could have had a better storyline. The rest of the group does well with the smaller parts they have.

Also Read YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss Of Both His Parents To Covid According to a statement released by his team, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam's...

Advertisement

Overall, the first half of HIT: The First Case is great, but the second half isn’t as good. It’s an honest attempt to make a thriller for the Hindi audience, but the last 25 minutes make it so forgettable that it doesn’t work.