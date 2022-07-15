Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood.
  • He will be seen in Shamshera, Brahmastra and Animal next year.
  • The Wake Up Sid actor admitted that it would have been amazing if his father was alive
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood. He had been in the entertainment business for almost a decade and had been in some of the most famous movies, like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti, and most recently, Sanju. After more than 4 years, he will be back on the big screen with Shamshera. He has also been working hard on other movie projects that will come out next year.

Ranbir Kapoor’s next film, Shamshera, co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. Karan Malhotra directs. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is his next film. On Holi next year, he’ll star in Luv Ranjan’s love drama with Shraddha Kapoor, and he’ll close the year with Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

