Ranveer Singh was ad copywriter before becoming a brand adore

Ranveer Singh was ad copywriter before becoming a brand adore

Articles
Ranveer Singh was ad copywriter before becoming a brand adore

Ranveer Singh was ad copywriter (Credits: Instagram)

  • Ranveer Singh was named International Advertising Association’s Brand Endorser Of The Year.
  • He began his career as a copywriter in an advertising agency after college.
  • Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Ranveer Singh has been named International Advertising Association’s Brand Endorser Of The Year. The actor announced the news on Instagram, recalling how he began his career as a copywriter before moving on to Bollywood. Ranveer’s cinematic career began with Band Bajaa Baaraat.

He posted about the award ceremony and shared photos, “From starting my professional journey as a copywriter in an advertising agency to now being honoured with the prestigious ‘Brand Endorser Of The Year’ award – life has come full circle. Thank you to the International Advertising Association (IAA) for this recognition, immensely grateful.” Ranveer held the trophy and posed for a photo in the first image. The photographs below are from the award ceremony. In one photo, Ranveer is accepting the prize, while in another, he is holding the trophy in the air.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer began his career as a copywriter at Ogilvy&Mather, a famous advertising agency, after finishing college. He eventually worked with Ponds and RTI brands. As one fan put it, “Congratulations fearless actor.” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Ranveer was recently stripped naked for a picture for Paper magazine. While many Bollywood celebs and fans praised the actor, many others chastised him on social media. An FIR was lodged against the actor in Chembur on Tuesday for obscenity after he shared photos from the session on Instagram.

Ranveer was most recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which came out in May 2022. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which will be released in theatres on December 23 of this year. Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma will appear in Cirkus. He is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Alia Bhatt also appear in the film. The film is set to be released in 2023.

