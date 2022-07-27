Richie Myler shares loved up snap with new girlfriend

The 32-year-old rugby star is the ex-husband of Countryfile host Helen Skelton.

He moved out of the family home he shared with her just four months ago.

Richie Myler has shared a loved up snap with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill following a romantic weekend getaway to Cornwall.

Both the 32-year-old brunette lover and the 32-year-old ex-husband of TV host Helen Skelton can be seen beaming at the camera as they embrace.

The rugby star also uploaded a video of himself swimming in the ocean and a breathtaking photo of the surroundings.

“Cornwall,” he wrote alongside the post.

Adding: “Was worth a 32 year wait,” followed by a sun and red love heart emoji.

“Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU,” commented Ms Thirkll, the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, who is one of the richest businessmen in Leeds and is worth an estimated £175 million.

After initially keeping their relationship a secret, he has published two photos in the past two weeks.

The couple was pictured in his earlier post enjoying a day at Wimbledon, but he neglected to provide a caption.

Just four months after Skelton, 39, gave birth to their third child together, Myler moved out of the family home he shared with her.

The Countryfile host revealed on Instagram Stories that her marriage to Richie of eight years had ended, writing: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.

“We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”

Days later, Myler’s contact with Thirkill came to light, despite his alleged insistence that there was “no crossover.”

”Helen is absolutely devastated,” a source told MailOnline. “Now she is contemplating life without him while he has moved on with his new partner.

“Richie is insisting there was no crossover, that he began the romance with Stephanie after their marriage collapsed, but Helen feels let down. They are still married, and their baby is literally four months old.

“She thought their marriage was safe and secure and is totally shocked by what’s happened.’