Kountry Wayne confirms he’s dating in cute Instagram video

Articles
  • Kountry Wayne took to Instagram to confirm his relationship with actress Amber-Tai.
  • The 34-year-old YouTuber has 10 children from prior partnerships.
  • He wed model and actress Genna Colley in 2017, the couple divorced after a year of marriage.
Kountry Wayne took to Instagram to confirm his relationship with actress Amber-Tai with an adorable video showing the love.

They’ve participated in a tonne of comedic skits together, but they’ve recently decided that’s not enough! We hope that Country Wayne and Amber are now dating.

While most are captivated, some are sceptical it might be a part of another skit after the YouTuber shared a brief film of the couple getting a little cosy yesterday.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DeWayne Colley (@kountrywayne)

For months, fans have been gushing over how well the two get along, so we assume they’ve noticed it too. Though Mike won’t be too pleased, as several fans have noted!

Wayne Colley, known for his comedic sketches, first rose to fame on Instagram with his short videos. He created a YouTube channel in 2019 and currently has close to 200 000 subscribers.

The 34-year-old, who has 10 children from prior partnerships, frequently posts amusing pictures of his family life on Facebook. Over 7 million people follow his profile at the moment. Only five of his children, who vary in age from 3 to 16, are well-known on his social media.

Making his way onto the screen, Kountry Wayne has featured in TV shows such as Holiday Heartbreak, The Turn around and Brazilian Wavy.

According to source, he’s said to be worth $2.5 million.

He wed model and actress Genna Colley in 2017. The couple divorced after a year of marriage despite having two children together. He dated Jessica Moore, the star of MTV’s Wet and Wild, after that in 2019. However, the couple split up quite swiftly.

Currently, Wayne appears to be completely smitten with his co-star Amber and exudes happiness, but are they merely playing with our emotions and risking breaking our hearts? That’s a lot of dissatisfied viewers with the video having around 250,000 likes!

