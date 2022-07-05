Rihanna has been named Forbes’ youngest self-made female billionaire

Rihanna makes first appearance since welcoming baby boy
Rihanna stepped out for the first time since giving birth on May...
According to Forbes’ annual list, Rihanna was recently named America’s first self-made billionaire woman.
Rihanna Dethrones Kylie Jenner as Youngest Woman Self-Made Billionaire
According to the New York Post, the Umbrella hitmaker made the list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row.
It is worth noting that the singer has a net worth of $1.4 billion, which she earned from her own singing career and entrepreneurial endeavours.
According to reports, the singer ranks 21st on the yearly list and is the only billionaire under the age of 40.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the singer controlled 30% of Savage X Fenty Lingerie Company, which was valued at $3 billion or more.
Barbados-born Rihanna, 34, began a very successful musical career in the aughts before expanding her riches with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line
she co-owns Fenty Beauty cosmetics line with French luxury retailer LVMH.
Furthermore, Rihanna retained a 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which is expected to generate $550 million in revenue in 2020.
The Clara Lionel Foundation was established by the singer-songwriter in 2012. (CLF).
Kim Kardashian, the next-youngest billionaire on the yearly list, with a net worth of $1.8 billion.
