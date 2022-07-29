Russo Brothers choose between Priyanka and Deepika for Captain Marvel 

Advertisement
Articles
Russo Brothers were in India for the premiere of their new film The Gray Man.

Russo Brothers were in India recently for the premiere of their new film The Gray Man, which stars Dhanush, Chris Evans, and Ryan Gosling. Awaz Darbar, a dancer and content creator, has gone popular with a video in which he asks them to vote between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra as the next Captain Marvel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently the most popular and well-known film franchise. Many superheroes have been introduced over the years, including Captain Marvel. Some women identified with the character and found her motivating. Brie Larson now plays the role, but both brothers believe this Bollywood beauty will be ideal if the studio ever needs a replacement.

Brie’s character was originally featured in the 2019 film, and she has since appeared in a number of other productions. She was most last seen at the end of Ms. Marvel. She’ll next be seen in The Marvels, with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.

The Russo Brothers chose Priyanka Chopra without hesitation, saying, “We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel.”

This is not the first time the directors of Avengers: Endgame have praised PeeCee. “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic.”

Meanwhile, they both just announced a spin-off of The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in two Hollywood movies, including Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back.

Check out the post below:

 

