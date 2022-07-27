Sara Ali Khan wraps up her shoot day with smile in dazzling yellow gown

Advertisement
Articles
  • Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular newbies in Bollywood.
  • She made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.
  • The Atrangi Re actress closed up her shoot day by posting a boomerang video.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular actors among the newbies in Bollywood. The actress made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She is one of the rare young actors who has excelled and demonstrated her versatility right from her first movie. She uses social media extensively outside of movies and frequently surprises her followers with amusing anecdotes.

She is stunning, and each time she uploads a photo to Instagram, it comes alive. When it comes to her sense of style, Sara is also recognised for being a vibrant and upbeat person who always wears the greatest outfits.

The Atrangi Re actress closed up her shoot day by posting a boomerang video with her crew on her Instagram stories. In the video, Sara smiles broadly while posing with her teammates in a stunning yellow gown as she poses with her team members post shoot day.

Notably, Sara travelled to Florence, Italy, for a brief period of time with her mother, the actress Amrita Singh, and the celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. The 26-year-old actress posted a number of images of her with Tanya and her mother on Instagram on Tuesday.

Amrita wore white, while Sara wore a green crop top and a pair of pink shorts. With a stunning sunset in the distance, the stars appeared to be relishing the Italian summer as they grinned for the camera. Sara struck several poses while standing on bridges in the second and third pictures. The final image showed Tanya and Sara taking a selfie together.

Speaking about work, Sara Ali Khan most recently appeared alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She is now collaborating with Vikrant Massey on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight. Vikrant and Sara will work together for the first time on a film, and he has nothing but praise for the Pataudi princess. Additionally, she will be seen onscreen alongside Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

