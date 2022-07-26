Shoaib Akhtar biopic will be produced finally

Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’ is slated for release in 2023.

Muhammad Faraz Qaiser is directing the film which will be the first ever foreign film about a Pakistani cricketer.

A Shoaib Akhtar biopic is really taking shape and we were unable to be more energized! The film named ‘Rawalpindi Express’ will follow the cricketer’s expert vocation.

Advertisement

As of late, the quick bowler took to his online entertainment to uncover that his biopic film name ‘Rawalpindi Express’ is before long scheduled for discharge.

He even shared the authority movement banner for the biopic, subtitled;

Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic,

“RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds”

You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Advertisement Controversially yours,

Shoaib Akhtar pic.twitter.com/3tIgBLvTZn — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2022

According to the banner, the film will be delivered on sixteenth November 2023.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, otherwise called Rawalpindi Express, is a previous Pakistani quick bowler. He achieved the moniker for being one of the quickest bowlers of his time.

Advertisement

The very first unfamiliar film about a Pakistani athlete will grandstand Shoaib Akhtar’s excursion, his battles throughout everyday life, and substantially more.

Muhammad Faraz Qaiser is coordinating the film. The movie producer took to Instagram to communicate his happiness over the film as it’s a little glimpse of heaven second for him.

Faraz Qaiser expressed that he had a thought as a top priority in 2016 which at long last came to reality.

Already insight about a Shoaib Akhtar biopic film ended up being phony. The quick bowler took to virtual entertainment to explain that he doesn’t know about any future venture underway.

Back in October 2020, many fans got energized over the insight about a potential biopic in view of the quick pacer.

With names like entertainer Saba Qamar and entertainer/artist Ali Zafar being tossed around.

Advertisement

Tragically, these were simply reports as Shoaib Akhtar’s business supervisor, Taha Sadaqat, took to Twitter to dispel any confusion.