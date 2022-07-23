Taylor Swift ‘very ordinary life’ living in London flat with boyfriend Joe

Taylor and Joe Alwyn co-tenants of £7m London apartment.

Singer has composed a song called London Boy about living there with her boyfriend.

Couple have been dating since 2017 and share a wealth of £310 million.

Taylor Swift seems to have swapped US fame for a more ‘ordinary’ life in London with her long-term boyfriend.

The singing sensation and Joe Alwyn are reported to be co-tenants of a £7 million apartment in London where they both reside.

When she travels with Joe to the nation’s capital, the 32-year-old usually keeps a lower profile.

While the UK was under a coronavirus lockdown, she made London her home despite having her primary residence in Nashville.

After dating Joe since 2017, she has composed a song called London Boy about living there with him.

Before moving into their current home, a townhouse in Primrose Hill, the pair divided their time between Joe’s parents’ house in Highgate and his apartment in Crouch End after Joe grew up in North London.

Find me in the pub, we’re watching rugby with his school pals,” Taylor said in the song “Find Me in the Pub,” from her 2019 album Lover, which described her life in the UK.

Taylor was last seen in London when she joined Haim on stage for their Thursday night performance at the O2 Arena.

The bank, which comprises of the sisters Danielle, Alana, and Este, played a mashup of Taylor’s beloved Love Story and their separate tracks, Gasoline, on stage.

Introducing Taylor, Danielle said: “Not only is this person that I’m about to bring out the most incredible singer, songwriter, producer, and an amazing person all round.

“She’s one of our close friends, so the O2 arena – will you please welcome to the stage Taylor Swift.”

Taylor then responded: “I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that.’ And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also thought that, too.

“We had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night.”

Taylor has reportedly been out and about without a ring on her finger despite numerous rumours that Joe had proposed to her.

Taylor apparently bought a modest family car so she can travel anonymously in London, so it appears that she is planning to settle down.

The celebrity has reportedly purchased a Nissan family vehicle.

Despite having an astounding wealth of £310 million, she chose to purchase the car for only $25,000.