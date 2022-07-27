upcoming films on Netflix for July 28th, 2022: Details Below

Netflix has made a minor change to its iOS app
The notice says Apple isn't responsible for anything that occurs while using...
Here’s the list of Netflix upcoming movies:
Rodrigo França’s comedy film A Cut Above is from Brazil.
Family and love-related themes will undoubtedly be prevalent in this Netflix original.
A boy decides to assist his mother in running her failing hair salon when it is about to close down. Along the way, he learns that he might be hiding a few skills.
It is a Turkish, Romantic TV drama in which three friends participate in therapy and learn to process unresolved trauma related to their family’s pasts.
Keep Breathing on Netflix is a great option if you’re looking for an exciting adrenaline rush.
In order to survive, a lone survivor must battle the elements and her inner demons as a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness.
