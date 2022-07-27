upcoming films on Netflix for July 28th, 2022: Details Below

With a focus on family-friendly content, Netflix has released a number of projects that are suitable for genre fans of all stripes.

The following games have updates scheduled for the next 24 hours, for fans.

Here’s the list of Netflix upcoming movies:

A Cut Above Another Self Keep Breathing

1. A Cut Above

Rodrigo França’s comedy film A Cut Above is from Brazil.

Family and love-related themes will undoubtedly be prevalent in this Netflix original.

A boy decides to assist his mother in running her failing hair salon when it is about to close down. Along the way, he learns that he might be hiding a few skills.

2. Another Self

It is a Turkish, Romantic TV drama in which three friends participate in therapy and learn to process unresolved trauma related to their family’s pasts.

3. Keep Breathing

Keep Breathing on Netflix is a great option if you’re looking for an exciting adrenaline rush.

In order to survive, a lone survivor must battle the elements and her inner demons as a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness.