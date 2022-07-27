Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
upcoming films on Netflix for July 28th, 2022: Details Below

upcoming films on Netflix for July 28th, 2022: Details Below

Articles
Advertisement
upcoming films on Netflix for July 28th, 2022: Details Below

upcoming films on Netflix for July 28th, 2022: Details Below

Advertisement
  • With a focus on family-friendly content, Netflix has released a number of projects that are suitable for genre fans of all stripes.
  • The following games have updates scheduled for the next 24 hours, for fans.

Also Read

Netflix has made a minor change to its iOS app
Netflix has made a minor change to its iOS app

The notice says Apple isn't responsible for anything that occurs while using...

Advertisement

Here’s the list of Netflix upcoming movies:

  1. A Cut Above
  2. Another Self
  3. Keep Breathing
Advertisement

1. A Cut Above

Rodrigo França’s comedy film A Cut Above is from Brazil.

Family and love-related themes will undoubtedly be prevalent in this Netflix original.

A boy decides to assist his mother in running her failing hair salon when it is about to close down. Along the way, he learns that he might be hiding a few skills.

 

Advertisement

2. Another Self

Also Read

Netflix adds a Sign Up button to iOS
Netflix adds a Sign Up button to iOS

 This cost reduces to 15% after a year. Netflix's iOS and iPadOS...

It is a Turkish, Romantic TV drama in which three friends participate in therapy and learn to process unresolved trauma related to their family’s pasts.

3. Keep Breathing

Advertisement

Keep Breathing on Netflix is a great option if you’re looking for an exciting adrenaline rush.

In order to survive, a lone survivor must battle the elements and her inner demons as a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Films News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hugh Hudson, director of Oscar-winning 'Chariots of Fire', dies aged 86
Hugh Hudson, director of Oscar-winning 'Chariots of Fire', dies aged 86
Mike Myers was inspired by Burt Bacharach to Create the
Mike Myers was inspired by Burt Bacharach to Create the "Austin Powers" film series
Karan Johar shared some inside pictures from Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Karan Johar shared some inside pictures from Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Christy Carlson enjoys reliving her Disney-related past and
Christy Carlson enjoys reliving her Disney-related past and "Leans into the Cringe"
Pathaan 3rd friday box office: Film Crossed Rs. 900 Crores at the global box office
Pathaan 3rd friday box office: Film Crossed Rs. 900 Crores at the global box office
Rodney Robinson was
Rodney Robinson was "shocked" to see the USC Marching Band at his wife Holly's wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story