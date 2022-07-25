Urfi Javed is seen on street without a top-photos can be seen

Urfi Javed is an Indian actress known for her flawless performance and stunning fashion.

She was spotted leaving her house topless but just wore a slew of chains.

Her chains were secured by little locks of various colours that were a style and covered a portion of her upper torso.

Urfi Javed is an actress who never cares about her appearance or the chatter of netizens or the people around her. In India and Pakistan, it is apparent that the public does not tolerate the flamboyant clothes and abrasive styles that the actresses never hesitate to attempt anyplace and completely disregard the eyes and sentiments of those around them.

Urfi Javed is a well-known Indian actor and fashionista. She wears less clothing than is socially acceptable. She was seen without a top. True, she was topless and wore chains.

The chains she was wearing were secured by little locks of various colours that were a style and covered a portion of her upper torso. Everyone was staring at her with wide eyes because she was wearing nothing but chains as a top for the first time. What a crazy scene it was when photographers and media personnel were around but couldn’t decide whether or not to approach her.

All Indian actresses wear revealing clothing, which isn’t a bad thing in their society, but there are constraints and bounds within which certain styles aren’t liked or promoted by the public. Urfi is indifferent about any borders or social standards. No one questions her about doing what she wants.

The public’s main worry is always the hot appearances of celebrities; they found many daring actresses around the country, but Urfi always gave them a gift by choosing unique outfits. Her chains lacked cloth. This style exposed her body.

Bollywood is full of shocks, especially from famous personalities. They also wear antique attire in real life. They believe exposing their bodies is part of fashion, although the public often criticises them.

People can say whatever they want, and they respect celebrities’ blockbuster performances and acts that attract their audience. The goal of Indian media is to attract people, so artists don’t bother about their self-respect and delve into scandals.

Urfi’s earlier photos are similar, but she normally wears short, revealing attire. This time, she was out of her mind—and her clothes. These actresses have no limits or societal rules. See the photos and judge if the bluntness is acceptable.

