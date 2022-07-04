Warwick Davis broke down over wife’s mystery illness.

she had been battling a mysterious ailment for 21 years.

He tried to remain positive as she was brought in for emergency surgery.

Warwick Davis sobbed as he sat next to the vacant hospital bed, anxiety coursing through him as his wife had been battling a mysterious ailment for 21 years when sepsis, a potentially fatal infection, was discovered to be the cause.

Warwick, 52, tried to remain positive as she was brought in for emergency surgery, but he worried that he was saying goodbye.

He said, “Waiting on the ward with our kids in the empty space left by Sam’s hospital bed was the longest few hours of my life.”

“I hoped it wouldn’t signify that we will be without her in the future.”

Mum-of-two Before the 2019 family caravan vacation, Sam’s health took a sharp turn for the worse.

Warwick had put it down to overworking herself in the lead-up to the trip, but when her symptoms progressed from weariness and itching to being unable to stand, she called an after-hours physician.

He remembered, “By this time, Sam was feeling extremely horrible.” She was weakening, growing tired, and hadn’t used the restroom in more than 24 hours.

Fortunately for us, our doctor recognised Sam’s symptoms and instructed us to visit A&E right away because sepsis was suspected.

The body’s immune system goes into overdrive as a result of the infection and attacks tissues and organs, which can be fatal and result in amputations.

Every year, about 250,000 Britons are given a sepsis diagnosis, of which 48,000 pass away and 40% suffer from incapacitating symptoms and disabilities.

When Sam arrived at the hospital, the physicians noticed a scar from a recent spinal operation that was “inflamed with fluid, red, and hot to touch.”

“Our family gathered by her bedside; although we were hopeful, we were sort of saying farewell in case Sam didn’t survive,” Warwick said.

“It’s so difficult to watch someone you love more than anything in the world struggle for life without having the energy to even turn over in bed,” Warwick said.

“I broke down every night,” Warwick said, “fearing that this dreadful illness that appeared out of nowhere may take my soulmate from me.”

