Aamir Khan receives positive feedback from SGPC community

Laal Singh Chaddha makers screened the film for the Sikh community.

Aamir Khan opened up during this screening and said he was touched by the reaction of the members of the SGPC.

Everyone’s attention is on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan since they are completely prepared for the arrival of their impending film Laal Singh Chaddha.

This film has proactively made a great deal of publicity among the fans and they can hardly hold on to see the film. Well as we as a whole have found in the trailer of the film, Aamir is playing a Sardar character in it.

A ton of contentions connected with the depiction of a Sardar character in movies and web shows have disturbed the Sikh people group. Thus the producers of Laal Singh Chaddha apparently continued to evaluate for the Sikh people group.

As per reports in India Today, the Laal Singh Chaddha producers would have rather not harmed the opinions of the Sikh people group. Consequently they sorted out for an extraordinary evaluating for the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee.

The conventional Sikh body has supported the portrayal of the Sardar character in the film. Aamir Khan opened up during this screening and said that he was exceptionally moved by the response of the individuals from the SGPC. He was happy that Laal Singh Chaddha contacted their hearts so profoundly.

The reports additionally added that prior to beginning the shoot, the producers had shown the content of the film to the individuals from the SGPC people group as they needed to get everything about.

In the new Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Aamir Khan uncovered that Kareena Kapoor Khan was not his best option.

The PK entertainer by implication alluded to who was his best option and netizens have figured out who the entertainer was. A promotion for a gems brand highlighting Manushi Chhillar and Kareena surfaced on the web yesterday and fans keep thinking about whether Manushi was Aamir’s best option.

Laal Singh Chaddha is coordinated by Advait Chandan. Created under the flags of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an authority Hindi transformation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan’s mom in the film.

The film additionally denotes the second coordinated effort of the effective sets of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film likewise stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a urgent job. Delivering on August 11 this year is set.

