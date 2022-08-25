Advertisement
Amber Heard in deep trouble after losing defamation case

Articles
Amber Heard is being snubbed by Hollywood friends

  • Aquaman actress is still dealing with the consequences of the jury’s decision.
  • Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie rejected her request for help to find a place to stay.
  • She is looking for fresh support after defeat.
Amber Heard appeared to be in deep trouble, as her Hollywood pals, with whom she had partied, allegedly shunned her.

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concluded in June when the jury found in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, but the Aquaman actress is still dealing with its consequences.

A Hollywood source claims that Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie rejected Heard’s request for assistance after she lost a defamation lawsuit.

Heard, who was also unable to receive financial support from her claimed ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, was forced to move to a smaller home after losing money and new projects.

Amber has reached out to her old party friends Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie in the hopes that they may assist her to find a place to stay, according to a source. She is being shunned and, in many instances, ghosted.

Amber Heard is apparently seeking fresh support after being rejected by her former Hollywood acquaintances.

