Amitabh Bachchan feels ‘it is pointless to give details of his health’

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.

Has been undergoing treatment at home and will appear in Brahmastra next.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna visited Chennai to promote film.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to express his disappointment on testing positive for COVID-19 yet again.

One of Bollywood’s biggest stars is Amitabh Bachchan. He always makes sure to give his followers information on his life. He recently reported that the actor has tested positive for COVID-19 yet again, leaving all of his admirers concerned for his health.

The actor who will appear in Brahmastra next is now healing at home. We all know that Big B writes everything on his personal blog. The actor vented his frustration about testing positive once more on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote extensively about the approaching isolation while keeping important details about his therapy private. He added that it would be useless for him to go into specifics about his medical condition, which has kept him from working.

He continued, “The profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired, that it would be a fallacy to even attempt to enter their thinking or their domain.. you put your faith in them and give them the opportunity to attend to what they have trained and practised in all these years.. you seek isolation a million times in your career and life.. but when it comes.. the body mind and this complicated system has forgotten the idea of the solitary.”

Amitabh Bachchan will appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as we have stated.

Fans of Big B are thrilled to see him in the movie after the teaser for it was published. The performers have started the promotional campaign for Brahmastra, which is scheduled to open on September 9.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Nagarjuna visited Chennai to promote the movie.

The third song from the film, Dance Ka Bhoot, which features Ranbir in a celebratory mood, was just released by the producers. Everyone adored the first two songs, Kesariya and Deva Deva.

Amitabh Bachchan has Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Uunchaai with Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and other films in addition to Brahmastra. Alongside Deepika Padukone, he also has the official Hindi version of The Intern.