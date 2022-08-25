He mentioned how tough he always found it to find someone who could relate to him.

In July 2015, Shahid and Mira exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Gurgaon.

He will also make his OTT debut with the Farzi series on Amazon’s Prime Video later this year.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor on his decision to wed Mira Rajput. He also mentioned how tough he always found it to find someone who could relate to him.

After participating on Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 8, actor Shahid Kapoor explained why he wed Mira Rajput.

The most current instalment of the conversation show hosted by director Karan Johar is now available. In the programme, Karan referred to Shahid’s choice to wed Mira as a “very smart thing in his life” before reiterating that it was “a correct life beat for him.”

Also Read Neetu Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on his birth anniversary Neetu Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on his birth anniversary. Actor passed away...

Complimenting Mira, Karan asked Shahid, “Was yours a conscious decision? Also there was no one left.” Shahid asked, “Conscious decision? Is marriage ever a conscious decision?” When Kiara Advani, who joined Shahid on the show, said, “Of course, in a way it is”, Shahid told her, “When you get there you will realise how conscious you are of what’s going on.”

Shahid then continued, “I think it’s a little bit of outer body experience when you are actually getting married. So for me, it was very simple. I have two very distinct sides to myself. One is obviously what people see of me being an actor and from the fraternity and the glitz and the glamour, all that. And then I also have a very homely and spiritual side to myself.”

Advertisement

He continued, “I have a deep faith and I am a vegetarian, I don’t drink. I have all those things. So I always found it difficult to come across somebody who would be able to understand both sides of me. I really struggled with that. I was 34 and I was kind of ready to settle down because I had been living on my own for over ten years.”

Also Read The Kapil Sharma Show to return on this date Makers drop the new season's first promo and have also announced the...

Shahid also added, “Just at that time through family and through friends everything came up. But it just kind of happened and we met and it’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world, and she balances me out. She makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. So I am very thankful for that.”

In July 2015, Shahid and Mira exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Gurgaon. They received their son Zain Kapoor in September 2018 and their daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016.

Shahid’s upcoming film Bloody Daddy, an official Hindi version of the French movie Nuit Blanche, is an action thriller.

With the upcoming Farzi series on Prime Video, he will also make his OTT debut. The series, directed by Raj and DK, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the title character.