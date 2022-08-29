Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. He often updates his followers on his health. He recently wrote a lovely note to his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan, a megastar, is presently quarantined at home after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Since contracting the infection, he has been updating his fans on his health via his blog.

He recently disclosed how he is managing his meds on his own and carrying his activities without assistance.

“So the entire day is filled with time and timeless memories of the past and the present and a few thoughts for the future .. a process which never is given any consideration in the hectic schedules that we follow .. Most of the time an entire team is set aside by individuals facing such encumbrances .. but choosing a team is a work of art – an artwork that requires another team .. ! issues then are endless and it has been noticed , at least by your Blogmaestra that self help is beyond all teamwork .. By the time you start preparing the briefing or educating the team, you might as well just get up and do it yourself .. it is the most satisfying and efficient working of all workings .. They that have worked with you for long notice and learn your movements habits and likes dislikes as any other .. but the self knows better than any other .. so .. Rather than waste time and energy on disciplining a fresh entrant in his or her training, it may be perhaps prudent to educate the self ..,” he wrote.

Big B added, “and nowhere is this more prominent and in execution than the times of ‘isolation’ for the dread of the CoViD 19 , or to be more precise , its prevailing variant .. suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet , wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches , making your own snack and drink ( tea and the coffee ) , folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing , responding personally to calls and mobile responses , drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of .. And it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all .. The diminishing on the reliance of your staff .. and more importantly the realisation, as I have submitted many times before, what your staff go through during an entire day .. gaining thereby the respect that should be theirs ..”

He further mentioned that he is feeling stable.

“So .. to get back to the illness .. the feel of the ‘feelings’ is in its stable state .. which in present circumstances is the best that one can do , or should .. One could say , and is often tempted to also, to announce betterment or even more , and find that the very next day your statement being overtaken by quite the opposite .. best then to be in reserve .. in restraint .. in quiet appreciation for those that send wishes, grant them the gratitude they deserve .. and breathe !” he concluded his blog last night,” he concluded.

Big B’s COVID-19 test results have been positive before. He initially tested positive in July 2020. He spent that time in the hospital for almost three weeks.

Not only him, but also his daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya all have positive COVID tests.

Amitabh will next be featured in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra: Part One Shiva opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, according to the job front.

The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 9. He also appears in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye.