Ananya Panday claims that trolls have a negative impact on her

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film, Liger.

The film also features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead alongside Ramya Krishnan and Vishu Reddy.

This also marks Ananya’s debut in Telugu cinema.

To which, she said: “I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I’m not bothered. And that’s normal, that’s a human reaction that you would have. I’ve just realized that there’s nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself.”

