Ananya Panday thanks his fan for their love, posts pic with Vijay

Ananya Panday will be seen inverse Vijay in the Puri Jagannadh executive with famous South Indian Cinema star Vijay Deverakonda is good to go for making his Bollywood film debut with the impending activity flick ‘Liger’ which is good to go to raise a ruckus around town on August 25.

Ananya Panday will be seen inverse Vijay in the Puri Jagannadh executive. The multilingual film has previously made a lot of buzz on the web with its ‘practically bare’ banner and foot-tapping melodies.

Liger is accepted to include some super charged activity successions highlighting Vijay as the nominal MMA warrior fighter set in opposition to American fighter Mike Tyson, who will make his presentation in Indian film with this film.

Aside from Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson, the film will likewise highlight Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in crucial jobs. Shot at the same time in Hindi and Telugu dialects, the film is created by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

In an Instagram post today, Ananya Panday expressed, “34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities – what’s kept us going is YOUR love. We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else – you’re simply the best, thank you for being you!”

Post the arrival of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu discharges on 23rd December 2022. Likewise, the entertainer chief combo of Liger will work together in the future on a film named Jana Gana Mana.

Pooja Hegde is supposed to play the female lead. With respect to Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the arrival of Liger.

The entertainer has likewise affirmed being a piece of three different movies which are supposed to move in the not so distant future and right on time one year from now.

Ramya Krishnan will be found in Queen 2. She has likewise affirmed her presence in Rajinikanth’s next film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer, delivered by Sun Pictures.

