Ananya Panday on social media trolling

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

She will next be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya spoke extensively about her new movie Liger in a recent interview.

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Puri Jagganadh's much-talked-about pan India movie 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya Panday is one of the most beloved actors of this generation, and the star youngster has been in the news ever since she made her Bollywood debut. In the 2019 movie Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, she made her Bollywood debut.

Later, she appeared in the films Gehraiyaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, Khaali Peeli, and Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress uses social media extensively and strives to keep her followers updated on both her personal and professional endeavours.

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya was asked about how important sense of humour is and about whether the social media trollers affected her or not. She said, “I think it depends on the day. I guess I can’t say I take it strongly everyday. I do get upset because I am a human too, at the end of the day. But, usually, I like to take it with a pinch of salt. Sense of humour is the most important. I have taken this from my dad because he has such good sense of humour and I like giving it back and enjoy the banter.” Ananya Panday’s answer was appreciated because she was able to make peace with the realities of film business and also ret into her own groove.

The film is expected to premiere on August 25 of this year. After that, she will appear in the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Excel Entertainment starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

The film is expected to premiere on August 25 of this year. After that, she will appear in the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Excel Entertainment starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.