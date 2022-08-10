Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

She will next be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan India movie ‘Liger’

One of the most popular newbies, Ananya Panday has been in the public eye ever since she made her Bollywood debut. In the 2019 movie Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, she made her Bollywood debut. Later, she appeared in the films Gehraiyaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, Khaali Peeli, and Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress uses social media extensively and strives to keep her followers updated on both her personal and professional endeavours. Ananya recently gave a lengthy interview in which she discussed both her father Chunky Panday and her next movie Liger.

In an exclusive interview, Ananya was asked if she had any discussions with her father Chunky Panday about Liger. Ananya said, “My dad, always since I started, when I discussed about movies with mom, he used to say, ‘You have to do a massy film. You have to do a massy film’ because that’s his brand of cinema that he has loved being a part of and loved watching as an audience. So that’s why he wants me to get a taste of of that and be a part of a film that is loved by so many people and that causes so much happiness and goes down through the years. Aankhen for example. I still watch it. I love it so much and I laugh so much. The idea of bringing joy to so many people after so many years, he just loves the concept of it. He has been so gungho about me doing a massy film. When I told him about this film, he said, ‘You have to do it. You have to be a part of this film. I want to be a part of ths film’. So he is the happiest person and is on cloud 9.”

The film is expected to premiere on August 25 of this year. After that, she will appear in the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Excel Entertainment starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.