Ananya Panday has been grabbing all the limelight ever since her Pan-India project Liger has been announced.
The actress has been on a promotional tour, visiting various states with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The actress, who is among the best of her generation, has made a name for herself in the business.
Well, it appears that Bollywood has been completely overtaken by the cancel culture. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently discussed it while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha. The Gehraiyaan star then discussed this issue.
Talking about the cancel culture, Ananya Panday revealed that she thinks it’s like a cycle. She said that every day, someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being cancelled. We are losing our track. Ananya added, “I even asked someone whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine. I get to know new things every day. This is what I understood. You have to learn how to filter things. You should know what are the things to be taken seriously. I don’t take them seriously.”
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, the Liger Jodi, have been touring several towns to promote their movie in the meantime. Ananya Panday will play his love interest in Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda as an MMA fighter with a stammering problem. Along with Mike Tyson in a supporting role, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.
Vishnu Sarma is the film’s cinematographer, and Thai stunt director Kecha is in charge of the action sequences. Along with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi. Liger, a Hindi and Telugu film, is scheduled for release on August 25, 2022.
In terms of her professional career, Ananya Panday will next be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
