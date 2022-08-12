Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ due to severe brain injury

Anne Heche has been hospitalised for a week following a car accident in Mar Vista, Los Angeles.

Her rep said she suffered a catastrophic brain injury and is not expected to survive.

The actress’s agent thanked everyone for their support on behalf of Heche’s family.

Anne Heche is in critical condition after suffering from a catastrophic brain injury following her car accident.

According to reports, Anne Heche, who has been hospitalised for a week following a car accident in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Mar Vista, is in a severe condition.

Sources reports that the actress's representative said she had a catastrophic brain injury as a result of the accident and that this may make it difficult for her to survive.

Heche’s rep informed about her current condition and said, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.” The rep further also informed about Anne’s plans for organ donation and said, “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

In the statement, the actress’s agent thanked everyone for their support on behalf of Heche’s family. Additionally, they made a specific note of gratitude to the medical staff at the Grossman Burn Center at the hospital in West Hills who were caring for her.

The statement also discussed Anne’s legacy, stating that she made it her life’s work to convey joy and kindness.

Her fans, as well as her coworkers and business acquaintances, have shown overwhelming support ever since the news of her vehicle tragedy was revealed last week.

Following the actress’ hospitalisation, Alec Baldwin and James Tupper were among those to send their condolences and prayers to her. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently posted an Instagram story expressing her support for Heche’s family during this trying time.