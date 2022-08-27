Arjun Kapoor dances with Malaika Arora on “Chaiyya Chaiyya”

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta to tie the knot in a private ceremony on August 28.

The couple hosted a starry pre-wedding bash for their B-town friends.

Celebrity couples including Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended.

VIP couples like Varun Dhawan and his better half Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and sweetheart Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani and sweetheart Rakul Preet Singh wearing their fabulous best outfits for the slam.

Recordings from the late-night slam have now turned into a web sensation on the web. The recordings see Malaika Arora raising a ruckus around town floor and making some occasion memories.

As the melody ‘Chaiyya’ played, Arjun tried to join his woman love and woods to the famous tune.

Arjun was likewise seen establishing a kiss on his better half’s brow as they matched moves toward the tune that initially highlighted the excellence close by Shah Rukh Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

In the mean time, Varun who was joined by spouse Natasha, hit the stage for rapper Badshah’s exhibition. The entertainer was seen having a fabulous time, moving to the tunes of ‘Garmi’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan TBT (@varundhawantbt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dhawan TBT (@varundhawantbt)

Additionally seen at the slam was Varun’s ‘Bawal’ co-star Janhvi Kapoor who had cousin Shanaya Kapoor following along for the captivating party.

