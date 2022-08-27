Arjun Kapoor dances with Malaika Arora on “Chaiyya Chaiyya”

Akshay Kumar pranks his co-star Rakul Preet Singh, watch video
Akshay Kumar plays a prank on his 'Cuttputli' co-star Rakul Preet Singh....
VIP couples like Varun Dhawan and his better half Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and sweetheart Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani and sweetheart Rakul Preet Singh wearing their fabulous best outfits for the slam.
Recordings from the late-night slam have now turned into a web sensation on the web. The recordings see Malaika Arora raising a ruckus around town floor and making some occasion memories.
As the melody ‘Chaiyya’ played, Arjun tried to join his woman love and woods to the famous tune.
Arjun was likewise seen establishing a kiss on his better half’s brow as they matched moves toward the tune that initially highlighted the excellence close by Shah Rukh Khan.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
In the mean time, Varun who was joined by spouse Natasha, hit the stage for rapper Badshah’s exhibition. The entertainer was seen having a fabulous time, moving to the tunes of ‘Garmi’.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Additionally seen at the slam was Varun’s ‘Bawal’ co-star Janhvi Kapoor who had cousin Shanaya Kapoor following along for the captivating party.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.