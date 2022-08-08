Arjun Kapoor shows off his well toned biceps

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns co-starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani.

His next two films are titled “The Lady Killer” and “Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey”.

One of Bollywood’s top actors is Arjun Kapoor. Arjun made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the Yash Raj Films-produced film “Ishaqzaade,” directed by Habib Faisal. Since that time, he hasn’t turned around.

In films like Half Girlfriend, Ki & Ka, Tevar, Gunday, Sardar Ka Grandson, and others, he has worked. Arjun has a sizable fan base on social media and occasionally posts pictures and videos there.

In relation to that, the Ek Villain Returns actor recently shared a sexy photo on Instagram in which he can be seen displaying his toned biceps.

He posted the picture in Instagram’s stories section. Anyone who follows Arjun Kapoor on social media would be aware of his obsession with fitness and the fact that he never skips a workout.

Arjun was most recently spotted in the lead role of Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain Returns,” which also features John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. This year’s July 8th saw the release of the movie.

The actress also has “The Lady Killer” and “Kuttey” in her collection. Regarding Kuttey, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on November 4 of this year. In addition to Arjun, the movie also has prominent performances by Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Son of Vishal Bhardwaj Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s first film is titled Kuttey. It should be noted that the movie will compete with Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The Lady Killer, on the other hand, is a romantic-thriller with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor playing the key characters. Ajay Bahl is the director of the movie.