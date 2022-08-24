Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding discussed by Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for some years now.

The couple recently moved in together, and are engaged to be married.

But Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty shared that the wedding won’t happen soon.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in a consistent relationship for very a few years now, and have as of late moved in together.

Fans are wanting to see their #1 couple get hitched, however as Athiya’s dad Suniel Shetty shared it will not be going on at any point in the near future.

Suniel uncovered that both Rahul and Athiya are excessively occupied with their work responsibilities to get hitched. He added that her cricketer-beau has different visits and the wedding can’t occur in a day.

Furthermore, subsequently there is not really any extra energy to get hitched since the wedding is certainly not a one-day occasion. He said the couple can’t get hitched in only a two-sunrise between matches.

Answering media, Suniel shared that the wedding will occur when the children choose. “Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can’t happen in a day, no?”

He further said added that Rahul’s competition calender is exceptionally feverish and there’s just a 1-2 dawn, so a wedding can’t occur in a such brief time frame. The wedding will be arranged when there’s time.

Advertisement

Athiya unveiled her relationship with KL Rahul at the debut of her sibling Ahan Shetty’s presentation film, Tadap, in 2021.

Prior ETimes affirmed that their wedding is probably going to occur in mid 2023, until and except if Rahul and Athiya’s families have an adjustment of plan.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal’s mother praised Katrina Kaif as a “wise woman” Katrina is hitched to Vicky Kaushal. Earlier, Katrina called Vicky's mom a...