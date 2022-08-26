Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan SatyaPrem Ki Katha gets release date
Bipasha Basu has shared how Karan Singh Grover is spending time with her during her pregnancy. The actors are expecting their first child together.
These days, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are ecstatic. Following the announcement of their first pregnancy, the couple rushed to Instagram to share the happy news with all of their followers.
Since then, the actress has shared photos and videos from her pregnancy photoshoot on social media and has been fairly active there.
She posted a cute video of Karan conversing with the unborn child on her Instagram account today, and we can almost guarantee that it will warm your heart.
In the video, Karan Singh Grover can be seen seated close to Bipasha Basu’s growing tummy. He may be seen singing, talking, and kissing her belly.
While Karan activates his dad mode, it is undoubtedly a cute sight.
Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, “Dad Mode @iamksgofficial. Singing to baby, talking to baby … soothe the baby in the womb. #parentstobe #monkeylove #littlemonkeyontheway #dadmode.”
Recently, Bipasha tweeted a picture of herself and Karan in which she was adorabley showing off her growing baby belly. Additionally dressed in lovely black attire were the future parents. Karan posted this adorable picture with a nice letter explaining his sentiments.
In this note Karan Singh Grover wrote, “I’m constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day. #parentstobe #monkeylove,” he said.
On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan costarred in the online series Qubool Hai 2.0, and Bipasha appeared in the crime-thriller miniseries Dangerous.
