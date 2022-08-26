Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha has shared how Karan is spending time with her during her pregnancy.

Bipasha Basu has shared how Karan Singh Grover is spending time with her during her pregnancy. The actors are expecting their first child together.

Advertisement

These days, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are ecstatic. Following the announcement of their first pregnancy, the couple rushed to Instagram to share the happy news with all of their followers.

Since then, the actress has shared photos and videos from her pregnancy photoshoot on social media and has been fairly active there.

Also Read Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan SatyaPrem Ki Katha gets release date Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will reunite for a musical love story....

She posted a cute video of Karan conversing with the unborn child on her Instagram account today, and we can almost guarantee that it will warm your heart.

In the video, Karan Singh Grover can be seen seated close to Bipasha Basu’s growing tummy. He may be seen singing, talking, and kissing her belly.

While Karan activates his dad mode, it is undoubtedly a cute sight.

Advertisement

Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, “Dad Mode @iamksgofficial. Singing to baby, talking to baby … soothe the baby in the womb. #parentstobe #monkeylove #littlemonkeyontheway #dadmode.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Advertisement

Recently, Bipasha tweeted a picture of herself and Karan in which she was adorabley showing off her growing baby belly. Additionally dressed in lovely black attire were the future parents. Karan posted this adorable picture with a nice letter explaining his sentiments.

Also Read Gauahar Khan shares cryptic post after Ranbir Kapoor faced netizes Gauahar Khan posts cryptic message on Twitter about Ranbir Kapoor's comment on...

In this note Karan Singh Grover wrote, “I’m constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day. #parentstobe #monkeylove,” he said.

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan costarred in the online series Qubool Hai 2.0, and Bipasha appeared in the crime-thriller miniseries Dangerous.