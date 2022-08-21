BLACKPINK song ‘Pink Venom’ is at the top of Spotify’s chart

Advertisement
BLACKPINK made their long-awaited return with “Pink Venom,” which has topped music charts worldwide since its August 19 release, and its music video has also set a record on YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms.

According to credible sources, Pink Venom’s impressive new track amassed 7,937,046 streams on its first day alone, making Spotify history, as it reached No. 1 on the global top songs chart.

In addition, BLACKPINK is the first and only girl group from any country to reach the top spot on this chart.

In addition, Pink Venom’s “Cardigan” surpassed Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” as the most streamed song of 2020.

This makes it the most successful debut on Spotify by a female artist so far in this decade.

 

The group will return with their second full album after two years, Born Pink, on September 16, 2022, and fans are excited over their second release.

 

