BLACKPINK unveils its upcoming song’s poster with stylized PINK VENOM lettering

BLACKPINK world tour schedule announced
On August 8, a Japanese entertainment firm posted information on the BLACKPINK...
BLACKPINK, a popular K-pop girl group, was happy with the song’s poster, which has the stylized pink lettering PINK VENOM on a black background.
The release comes less than a week after BLACKPINK released the announcement trailer for Born Pink, which signifies the beginning of the next phase of their amazing career.
Pre-Release Single 'Pink Venom'✅2022.08.19 12AM (EST) & 1PM (KST)
A local entertainment news agency said on July 26 that all four members of the group were recording a music video for which “the greatest production costs ever incurred” were incurred.
They said that the entire procedure is running nicely because it was thoroughly planned.
The four members of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, will then embark on a globe tour in October.
