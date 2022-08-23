Advertisement
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ beats Neymar

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ beats Neymar

Articles
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ beats Neymar

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ beats Neymar

  • The Brazilian soccer player gives a shoutout to ‘Pink Venom’.
  • This is the female artist’s fastest track in YouTube history.
  • The music video passed the 100 million mark in little more than 24 hours.
Neymar da Silva Santos has given a shoutout for BLACKPINK’s most recent music video, ‘Pink Venom’ which indicates that the group’s most recent release has surprised him.

The Brazilian soccer player tweeted “Gostei Dessa (I like it)” as a shoutout.

Have a Look Below:

This is the female artist’s fastest track in YouTube history, according to reliable sources.

The music video even passed the 100 million mark, an accomplishment in a little more than 24 hours, to add to the festivities.

The well-known South Korean girl group even currently has the top spot on the US iTunes charts, according to a World Music Awards statement.

