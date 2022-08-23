BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ beats Neymar

The Brazilian soccer player gives a shoutout to ‘Pink Venom’.

Neymar da Silva Santos has given a shoutout for BLACKPINK’s most recent music video, ‘Pink Venom’ which indicates that the group’s most recent release has surprised him.

The Brazilian soccer player tweeted “Gostei Dessa (I like it)” as a shoutout.

Have a Look Below:

The well-known South Korean girl group even currently has the top spot on the US iTunes charts, according to a World Music Awards statement.

