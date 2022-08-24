BTS Jungkook wants to have kids?

This new video from BTS shows that Jungkook is more than eager to become a father.

Jeon Jungkook, the group’s youngest member, is the most well-liked by female fans because of his charmingly amorous demeanor.

According to Music Mundial, the K-Pop star has recently been in the news for a video released by a fan in which he shows fatherly care for a child.

The ARMYs were ecstatic when, on April 29, Jungkook told them what he wanted to name his firstborn child during an Instagram story interaction with fans.

The star’s chosen names, Jeon Yul and Jeon Seol, have connotations that are highly indicative of Jungkook’s persona: they mean “give everyone goosebumps” and “be a legend,” respectively.

jungkook talking about what he wants to name his child. he chose jeon ‘seol’ (legend) and jeon ‘yul’ (chills). ♡ pic.twitter.com/qFOfHdehjC — jk vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve_) April 28, 2022

It was previously established in BTS Memories that Jungkook enjoys spending time with young children. This was demonstrated by the fact that he was seen carrying young children around in his arms when filming his films.

When the artist started acting like a dad and asked the boy he was carrying, “How much do you like your dad?” ARMY felt excited about what was happening. The young man admitted that he had the same level of appreciation for each of them.

