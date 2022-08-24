BTS Jungkook wants to have kids?

BTS Jungkook is in for another huge birthday surprise
The ARMYs were ecstatic when, on April 29, Jungkook told them what he wanted to name his firstborn child during an Instagram story interaction with fans.
The star’s chosen names, Jeon Yul and Jeon Seol, have connotations that are highly indicative of Jungkook’s persona: they mean “give everyone goosebumps” and “be a legend,” respectively.
It was previously established in BTS Memories that Jungkook enjoys spending time with young children. This was demonstrated by the fact that he was seen carrying young children around in his arms when filming his films.
When the artist started acting like a dad and asked the boy he was carrying, “How much do you like your dad?” ARMY felt excited about what was happening. The young man admitted that he had the same level of appreciation for each of them.
