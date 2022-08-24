Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
BTS Jungkook wants to have kids?

BTS Jungkook wants to have kids?

Articles
Advertisement
BTS Jungkook wants to have kids?

BTS Jungkook wants to have kids?

Advertisement
  • This new video from BTS shows that Jungkook is more than eager to become a father.
  • Jeon Jungkook, the group’s youngest member, is the most well-liked by female fans because of his charmingly amorous demeanor.
  • According to Music Mundial, the K-Pop star has recently been in the news for a video released by a fan in which he shows fatherly care for a child.
Advertisement

The ARMYs were ecstatic when, on April 29, Jungkook told them what he wanted to name his firstborn child during an Instagram story interaction with fans.

Also Read

BTS Jungkook is in for another huge birthday surprise
BTS Jungkook is in for another huge birthday surprise

As If an exclusive magazine birthday feature wasn't enough BTS Jungkook has...

The star’s chosen names, Jeon Yul and Jeon Seol, have connotations that are highly indicative of Jungkook’s persona: they mean “give everyone goosebumps” and “be a legend,” respectively.

Advertisement

It was previously established in BTS Memories that Jungkook enjoys spending time with young children. This was demonstrated by the fact that he was seen carrying young children around in his arms when filming his films.

When the artist started acting like a dad and asked the boy he was carrying, “How much do you like your dad?” ARMY felt excited about what was happening. The young man admitted that he had the same level of appreciation for each of them.

Also Read

BTS Jungkook reveals the details of his ideal date
BTS Jungkook reveals the details of his ideal date

Jungkook, a member of the boy band BTS, offers a list of...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser
Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award on Dec 6
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award on Dec 6
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to attack royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to attack royals
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, girl trains her pal dance moves
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, girl trains her pal dance moves
BLACKPINK successfully handles a dangerous crowd surge during London concert
BLACKPINK successfully handles a dangerous crowd surge during London concert
Boy accused of Fatally Shooting Mom
Boy accused of Fatally Shooting Mom
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story