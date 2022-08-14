Dia Mirza beams with happiness as she holds baby Avyaan

She recently posted a picture of her and her infant son Avyaan on Instagram.

She will soon be seen in the movie Dhak Dhak, which is directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya produce the film.

She has long enthralled and awed her admirers with her beauty in addition to her performances on the big screen, which have left them speechless.

The former beauty queen is highly active on social media and frequently gives her admirers and followers brief glimpses into her life, which keeps them coming back for more.

Following this trend, a few hours ago Dia returned to her Instagram account and gave her followers a fresh image of her and her infant son Avyaan.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress posted a fresh picture of her and her child while they were vacationing in Goa on the photo- and video-sharing website.

The mother-son pair can be seen standing by the sea in the photo, with Dia holding Avyaan in her arms.

In her maxi dress in shades of maroon, green, and orange, the actress simply oozes beauty. She didn’t wear much makeup, and her hair was left open.

While wearing a onesie with blue and white stripes, little Avyaan was seen looking absolutely lovely. As mumma Dia observed him, he was beaming broadly.

When posting the image, Dia included a variety of adorable emojis as captions.

Meanwhile, Dia will soon return to the big screen with her forthcoming film Dhak Dhak. Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh all play significant roles in the movie.

The four women will serve as characters in Tarun Dudeja’s adventure movie, which is focused on a female road trip and will see them preparing for the ride of a lifetime.

Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya are responsible for producing the movie under the auspices of Viacom18 Studios, Outsiders Films Productions, and BLM Pictures. Tarun Dudeja and Parijat Joshi wrote the script together.