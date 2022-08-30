Ertugrul actor Engin Altan prays for flood victims in Pakistan

Millions of his fans in Pakistan praised the story that Engin Altan shared on his Instagram.

Altan’s compassion elevated his stature in the eyes of his Pakistani admirers and supporters.

Turkish government has sent two planes with supplies, including tents, medicines, food, and other requirements for flood victims.

Advertisement

Not only are the people of Pakistan worried for the flood victims in Pakistan caused by the floods in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh, but also neighboring nations and Muslims all around the world are worried and have expressed their grief over the current situation of floods in Pakistan.

Engin Altan, a Turkish actor who is best known for her work in the historical drama Ertugrul, prayed for the people in Pakistan who were hurt by the floods.

Millions of his fans in Pakistan praised the story that Altan updated on Instagram. Altan said “Praying for Pakistan” to show his Muslim brothers and sisters that he cared about them and was with them.

Altan’s compassion elevated his stature in the eyes of his Pakistani admirers and supporters.

Pakistani audiences frequently watched Ertrugul, which set numerous records. It is important to be aware that the Turkish government has stepped in to assist Pakistan in this disaster by sending two planes with supplies, including tents, medicine, food, and other requirements for flood victims offered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Advertisement

Altan has been in movies like Babamn Keman: My Father’s Violin and Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean in the past few years.

Also Read WATCH: Engin Altan aka Ertugul stuns fans with his daring snow ride Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul rose to prominence with his...